A new Warzone 2 hack can crash the game’s server with the click of a button

The next time you’re in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 game and the server crashes, it may be more than just an internet hiccup on Activision’s end.

A new video making the rounds on social media shows off a cheat that will crash game servers and kick out every player in a Warzone 2 lobby, despite the game’s highly-touted RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system.

Cheaters now have the ability to crash entire Warzone 2 lobbies and send everyone back to the main menu with the push of a button. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 1, 2023

The video, posted by cheat company EngineOwning, shows a player in a Warzone 2 match open up an overlay menu in-game and toggling a “Crash Server” button to “On.” After a few seconds, the server crashes, sending the player back to the main menu with an error code.

Activision is currently suing EngineOwning for its ongoing efforts to supply paid cheats to players, including everything from aimbots and wallhacks. The $800 million lawsuit is ongoing and was originally filed over a year ago.

“By this lawsuit, Activision seeks to put a stop to unlawful conduct by an organization that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages (i.e., to cheat) in the COD Games,” Activision wrote in the suit. “These ongoing activities damage Activision’s games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD player community.”

Activision’s battle against cheaters has been a tenuous one, especially since the launch of the original Warzone in 2020. The free-to-play model has made it easier for cheaters to run rampant, although RICOCHET has had a positive impact on lessening the issue overall.

Since the cheat-maker is profiting off of the hack, legal action from Activision’s end will likely continue and possibly even ramp up as a result of the new cheats being sold.