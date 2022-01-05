Activision files lawsuit against Call of Duty cheat distributor EngineOwning

Over the past 12 months, cheats have been running rampant within Call of Duty titles. Activision, one of the publishers of the series, has now taken a big step in an attempt to reduce cheating throughout its games.

On Tuesday, Activision Publishing filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, a company that advertises and provides players with cheats across multiple Call of Duty titles.

Activision is asking EngineOwning to cease its distribution of cheats and is seeking relief for each law violation.

“By this lawsuit, Activision seeks to put a stop to unlawful conduct by an organization that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages (i.e., to cheat) in the COD Games,” Activision wrote. “These ongoing activities damage Activision’s games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD player community.”

The lawsuit claims that EngineOwning was aware that its conduct disrupted the contracts Activision has with its customers in the United States, but it continued regardless.

EngineOwning offers a service to gamers that provides access to different cheats like aimbots, wallhacks, radar, and other additions that assist in working around cheat detection. While Call of Duty players have been a major part of its subscriber base, the company offers similar cheats in other FPS games like Battlefield, Halo Infinite, and Splitgate.

In recent months, Activision has attempted to crack down on cheating in its games which appeared to be a huge problem in Call of Duty: Warzone during 2021. While this included banning thousands of players, this lawsuit is the biggest move in its war on cheating to date.