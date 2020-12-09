A new Call of Duty leak claims Prop Hunt is coming to Black Ops Cold War in season one

The popular mode may be coming soon.

A Call of Duty data miner is claiming that the popular Prop Hunt mode will be coming to Black Ops Cold War with season one.

The leaker, ModernWarzone, has posted numerous leaks before they later were confirmed in the past, including a lot of information about Warzone before it was officially announced.

Prop Hunt is coming with Season 1 of Cold War

ModernWarzone now claims that Prop Hunt is “100 percent” coming to Black Ops Cold War with season one, which launches on all platforms next week on Dec. 16.

The popular party mode allows players to morph into inanimate objects on any map. Players on the other team must then hunt them by shooting them. It’s basically a different kind of hide and seek.

Additionally, a YouTube account posted sound files from the Prop Hunt mode, further lending legitimacy to the leak.

Prop Hunt was previously seen in the series in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and Call of Duty: WWII. If added, it will likely be a limited-time mode.

Fans should expect to learn more about season one of Black Ops Cold War, along with possible confirmation about Prop Hunt, leading up to the season’s release on Dec. 16.