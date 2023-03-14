A new accessibility setting coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 may just save your vision late at night

Flashbang out.

Those two words strike terror in the heart of gamers everywhere, especially players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 where the throwable tactical item is especially powerful. But it’s even more damaging for gamers who have sensitivities to light.

Thankfully, a new accessibility setting coming in tomorrow’s Season Two Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2 has those gamers in mind with a new setting called Inverted Flash.

As seen in the video above posted by PC CoD developer Beenox, the setting will invert the blinding white light effect of flash grenades, instead turning screens black before returning the player’s vision to finish the effect.

This is a huge change to accessibility for players who are sensitive to light, like those who may be epileptic or prone to seizures. This change could potentially make MW2 and Warzone 2 playable for many players who have avoided the game because of flash grenades.

It’s likely going to be a popular setting for players regardless of health issues, considering just how strong flashbang grenades are in MW2. They’re so strong, in fact, they’ve been banned from the Call of Duty League’s competitive ruleset.

Every FPS player has been enjoying some games late at night with the lights off only to get flashbanged and have their entire living room light up like Independence Day. This setting could nullify that in a big way.

The Season Two Reloaded update goes live in MW2 at 12pm CT tomorrow.