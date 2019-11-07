2 new maps and Hardpoint coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released just under two weeks ago, but Infinity Ward and Activision are already bringing new content to the latest installment in the popular franchise.

Two new multiplayer maps and the popular game mode Hardpoint will be added to Modern Warfare tomorrow, Nov. 8. One multiplayer map is called Shoot House, while the exclusive Ground War map is Krovnik Farmland.

Call of Duty on Twitter Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare. ✅ New Multiplayer Map – Shoot House ✅ New Ground War Map – Krovnik Farmland ✅ Hardpoint Free for all players, available Friday 11/8.

Not much is known about these two maps, however. But several fans will be excited to play Hardpoint in public multiplayer. The popular game mode was only available in private matches when Modern Warfare was launched on Oct. 25.

Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland are both free maps that will be available on all platforms tomorrow. This likely means that there will be an update for Modern Warfare on Nov. 8 to add these new maps to the game.