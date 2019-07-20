100 Thieves eliminate OpTic Gaming from CWL Finals 2019

When two of the most popular teams in Call of Duty esports collide, you would expect an intense environment—but maybe you didn’t expect it in the losers bracket?

OpTic Gaming and 100 Thieves both suffered losses in their first match of the CWL Finals. And with 100T winning a losers bracket match, they guaranteed a loser-goes-home meeting with OpTic today in Miami.

100T Seaside Control 3-1 vs. OpTic (100T 3-0; CWL Finals 2019) – Clip of Call of Duty® Bravo – Twitch Clips Clip of Call of Duty® Bravo Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

100 Thieves, who seemed overwhelmed against FaZe, appeared determined when facing OpTic, a team that they’ve defeated several times in Black Ops 4. And while OpTic certainly avoided a blowout loss, they seemed almost helpless against the back-to-back CWL champions.

100 Thieves, who combined for nearly 100 total kills, shut down OpTic’s advances on Gridlock Hardpoint to start the series. The next map, Hacienda Search and Destroy, was a little tighter, but 100 Thieves again appeared to be just a little too much for OpTic to handle—a trend that continued into the final map. With the loss to 100 Thieves, OpTic tied for eighth place at CWL Finals with Splyce.

Momentum is usually the key to a solid CWL Championship performance, but as Evil Geniuses proved last year, it only matters what you do at the event, not before it. The Green Wall will certainly hope for that to be true for OpTic next month in Los Angeles when they compete in the $2 million season finale.

In the next step of their losers bracket journey, 100T will face Gen.G, a team they defeated three times at CWL Anaheim. After defeating Splyce in the winners bracket quarterfinals, Gen.G fell to eUnited in four games.