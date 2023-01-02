10 best guns in Warzone 2 Season 01

Having fun in Call of Duty is one thing. Winning is another. Season one of Warzone 2 has a constantly evolving metagame, and to make sure you take down your opponents and emerge triumphant, you are going to need to know the best weapons that you can use to maximize your chances of victory.

That’s where we come in.

The 10 best guns in Warzone 2 season one

FTAC Recon

Even though this gun has a small base mag of 10, the FTAC Recon is the most powerful battle rifle currently available in Warzone 2.

If killing your enemies ASAP is your goal—which it should be—then this battle rifle’s amazing TTK (Time-To-Kill) will definitely help. The FTAC Recon will guarantee a one-shot kill for a headshot and a two-shot kill for anything chest and above. Don’t be surprised when fights finish much quicker than anticipated.

And if the mag size still bothers you, you still have a 15-round mag option available, which is admittedly not the biggest upgrade, but it should definitely make ammo not as big of an issue as it once was.

Signal 50

Unlocked when you hit player level 44, the Signal 50 is a brilliant pick among the Sniper Rifles once you have found yourself in the higher ranks.

This exceptional sniper rifle boasts a particularly high refire rate which can take down enemies at long ranges with only a few shots, which is where the other sniper rifles fail due to the long distances, being unable to kill enemies in one shot, despite possessing higher damage stats.

The Signal 50’s lightweight nature also lowers the recoil you receive from shots, which lets you focus your aim on your target much more precisely to finish them off with accurate follow-up shots as needed.

That said, the weapon is also quite eccentric since it possesses the worst handling speeds and the lowest damage output among all of the sniper rifles in Warzone 2.

Chimera

Love a good snipe but don’t like the bulk of sniper rifles? Try the incredibly versatile Chimera, an assault rifle that can snipe while also having all the good qualities of an SMG.

Thanks to the season one Reloaded update in December ‘22, the Chimera has found its place in the meta as a very viable assault rifle.

This weapon features a built-in suppressor, the .300 BLK Subsonic Ammo, making it incredibly stealthy. The game aptly describes the weapon as one that “features no visible tracers and hides kill skulls from the enemy team,” letting you keep a safe low profile in Warzone 2 matches.

This also means that you can use your limited attachments for other purposes, which, in a way, lets the weapon have a total of six attachments rather than the usual limit of five.

SP-R 208

With significantly long range coupled with high damage output and fantastic stopping power to top it off, the SP-R 208 proves itself to be among the top-tier guns in season one of Warzone 2.

The SP-R 208 is a single-shot marksman rifle with copious amounts of damage, dishing out 195 damage to the head, and an astounding 167 damage to the chest. The gun is pretty easy to use, with great bullet velocity and solid range, which lets you find and lock onto your target pretty easily for a Marksman Rifle.

The SP-R 208 is also often preferred over all of the sniper rifles in the game due to its incredible range along with its agility and lightweight build, making it a top pick on our list.

RPK

While a little slower than assault rifles, the RPK still overpowers other guns in long-ranged fights due to a variety of desirable traits.

The gun boasts high damage coupled with low recoil while also possessing a huge magazine, which is enough to dominate other faster guns, especially when fighting in an open area that promotes long-ranged combat.

All you need to do is level up the Kastov 762 to level 16, and voilá: you’ve got yourself a beast on your hands that not only rivals the 556 Icarus for the gun with the highest recoil control, but also has incredible reload speed, handling, and damage output—all different elements that will let you win the majority of fights during heated and quick-paced matches.

Expedite 12

The Expedite 12 is most likely the best shotgun in the game, especially with its increased fire rate which other guns in its category lack.

The faster fire rate makes the Expedite 12 quite forgiving if you whiff your first shot, letting you quickly follow up with the next one to make sure you finish off your target. If that wasn’t enough, simply use the Expedite L-Bolt attachment unlocked at weapon level two to increase the gun’s fire rate to even greater heights.

It doesn’t even disappoint in the range category, being able to take out enemies from a long distance, at least relative to other shotguns. Combine this with its fast fire rate, and you’ve got a shotgun that will make quick work of your opponents at varying ranges—on your second shot, if not the first.

FSS Hurricane

You may have been deterred from this SMG due to its TTK and low fire rate, but we are here to tell you why the FSS Hurricane is probably the best SMG in the game.

This gun’s unique selling point lies in its unrivaled accuracy. Fit this SMG with the right attachments and the FSS Hurricane basically has zero recoil, letting you hone in your crosshair on an enemy’s head at close range while being able to engage perfectly well in mid-ranged combat, something that other SMGs cannot do.

When comparing the FSS Hurricane to the Lachmann Sub, however, the lines get blurry. If you hit all your shots with both guns, the Lachmann outperforms the FSS. But combat conditions are most likely not as optimal as you’d like them to be in the battlefield, which means the FSS Hurricane will be a better pick for an SMG when you keep the big picture in mind.

M4

This longstanding gun in the franchise is an incredibly dependable pick when it comes to the variety of assault rifles present in Warzone 2.

When it comes to close and mid-range combat, the M4 excels due to its incredible TTK, which comes from its high rate of fire, and unlike a lot of its competitors—like the Kastov 762— the M4 does not have that nasty upward kick, making this Assault Rifle quite easy to control.

The M4 is a versatile and strong option, providing strong stopping power with a great fire rate that, when coupled with accurate shots and swift reactions, lets you be a dominant player on the battlefield.

Moreover, the M4 is veryeasy to unlock, with players only needing to reach player level four in order to get their hands on this robust, well-rounded beast.

Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is an incredibly well-rounded SMG, reliable in all situations rather than excelling in one area and lacking in others.

Also known as the MP5, the Lachmann Sub is an amazing SMG that is most useful during indoor combat and close-quarter faceoffs in Warzone 2. This gun has a great TTK while balancing a respectable amount of accuracy, power, and speed.

Another reason for the Lachmann Sub’s success is the low recoil that it has, which you can further reduce to make this gun incredibly accurate. Its almost non-existent recoil, combined with its incredibly fast TTK, makes this SMG a demon in close-range fights.

If you fit this baby with the right attachments, there is nothing you can really complain about, other than its performance over long distances, which is par for the course when it comes to SMGs.

STB 566

The best assault rifle available in Warzone 2 right now, the STB 556 has all the qualities you would want in a gun that is meant to destroy.

This weapon boasts an incredible range that proves to be especially impressive when combined with its outstanding TTK. We aren’t kidding about its range: this thing can rival sniper rifles as well under the right circumstances. Better still, with the correct attachment, the STB 556 can effectively have no recoil.

Sure, this gun’s stopping power may not be the best in the game, but that is immediately made up for when you consider its ridiculous fire rate in conjunction with its chest damage multiplier, letting you mow down enemies within the blink of an eye.