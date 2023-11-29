Vitality and Jujutsu Kaisen team up with perfect merch collab for esports and anime fans

Esports organization Vitality partnered with the world-famous anime Jujutsu Kaisen on Nov. 29. Together, they’ve collaborated on a new streetwear collection that will please both anime and esports fans.

The collection includes three different T-shirts, two hoodies, a bucket hat, and a mouse pad. All products are already being sold on Vitality’s own online shop. The price of the products range from 29.99 euros (approximately $33) to 69.99 euros (approximately $77) and they ship worldwide.

I don’t know about you, but I’d wear that bucket hat. Image via Vitality

The concept was to design products featuring some of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved characters using colors that represent their journey throughout the first season of the anime, which aired in 2020.

This isn’t the first time Vitality has collaborated with a prestigious anime like Jujutsu Kaisen. The French esports organization worked alongside Naruto and Hunter x Hunter throughout the past year to also create unique merch for its fans.

“We’re pleased to announce the latest collaboration in the world of anime and manga which marks our third foray into eastern pop culture with such a passionate fanbase,” Vitality’s director of diversification and merchandising Amélie Canet said. “For this collaboration, we really focussed on the fans and what they’d enjoy alongside honoring the incredible brand. Our very own Rocket League world champion Radosin is a huge Jujutsu Kaisen fan and it’s great that we’ve been able to bring both brands together to create meaningful merchandise for both our players and fans.”

As an avid esports fan, it’s cool to see esports organizations trying harder and coming up with beautiful merch that resonates with their fans. We still see some organizations (cough cough, Evil Geniuses) design lackluster products even to celebrate a world championship, so props to Vitality for doing better.

It’s unclear how many products Vitality manufactured, so if you like one, it’s best to buy before the stock runs out.