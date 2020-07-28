Verizon reportedly sponsors FaZe Clan for 5G wireless services

The company is reportedly investing in a new VALORANT tournament as part of the Ignition Series.

Verizon Wireless has become one of the lead sponsors of FaZe Clan, according to a report by Protocol.

The sponsorship is reportedly focused on Verizon’s 5G wireless services. It will affect the group’s more than 80 online influencers and FaZe’s professional teams in games like Fortnite, FIFA, and CS:GO.

Verizon already has big-name partners such as Google, Dell, Adobe, Intel, and Microsoft. But now, it’s entering the esports scene with FaZe and the LCS. On June 12, Verizon announced a three-year partnership with the professional North American league for League of Legends.

People close to the deal said Verizon is investing in a new VALORANT tournament as part of VALORANT‘s Ignition Series, “to be announced as soon as Tuesday,” according to Protocol.

“People look for a technology partner on the esports side, but we’re also a content company turning out huge amounts of content on our phones and other devices,” said Jeffrey Pabst, FaZe’s chief revenue officer. “Verizon, especially with their 5G infrastructure, is going to take what we’re doing and put it on steroids.”

FaZe is in the process of forming its VALORANT roster. Yesterday, the organization signed former CS:GO player Marved to its VALORANT team. Twitch streamer and former CS:GO player JasonR was the first person FaZe signed, naming him the team captain, followed by former Overwatch players ZachaREEE and corey.