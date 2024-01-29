TSM’s public image takes a hit from shock manager layoff, leaving only 9 people reported employees

Fans of the TSM brand and esports as a whole were caught off guard by the sudden layoff of long-time social media manager Duncan “DUNC” Cox, as announced by Cox today.

But while Cox’s sudden departure was shocking, the current state of TSM revealed by Cox is even more surprising, with only nine people reportedly still “working on TSM” when he was let go. Cox says this came after the team around him was cut and he was forced to inherit more responsibilities.

End of an era. Screengrab from @followdunc on X

Cox’s announcement today was met with tons of shock from both fans of TSM and professionals around the esports scene, with many criticizing TSM for the suddenness of Cox’s departure and the claimed lack of severance after five years with the company. Per his LinkedIn page, Cox started as a social media/community manger with the TSM-owned app Blitz in February 2019, and worked his way up to head of socials just prior to the start of 2022.

TSM, once a beloved brand in esports that was synonymous with North American LoL and the LCS, has taken some steps back in the eyes of the public over the past year. The departure from the LCS and the sale of the brand’s slot last year was a major story that didn’t sit well with long-time fans. Fans were also shocked to hear legendary TSM top laner Dyrus claim he never received a paycheck from the organization.

This past year, the organization also stepped away from both R6 Siege and Dota 2; TSM’s Siege exit came just a year after the team won a world championship at SI 2022. TSM parted ways with its VALORANT roster in July of last year, and while the organization stated it planned to return to Challengers, there have been no announcements with open qualifiers only days away.