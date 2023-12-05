TSM exits another esport in Dota 2 departure

TSM is withdrawing from North American Dota 2, the organization announced today. This exit follows a string of changes in the org, including its departure from the LCS in League of Legends as well as Rainbow Six Seige earlier this year.

TSM entered Dota 2 just shy of two years ago, signing Team Undying in January 2022. Players Enzo “Timado” Gianoi and Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia remained signed to the org for the entirety of its involvement in the NA scene, with other players Gainullin “kasane” Ilyas, Matthew “Ari” Walker, and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon joining toward the end of that same year.

The team had some moderate success during their time competing, winning the DPC NA 2021-2022 Tour One Regional Final and placing second at the ESL One Stockholm Major in May 2022. But their more recent results included a disappointing performance in Dota 2’s 2023 The International.

Rumors circulated at the start of TSM’s involvement in Dota that the roster signing was made to please then-sponsors FTX. Although the roster was kept after FTX’s tumultuous departure, the organization’s axing of the roster exactly one year later suggests these rumors may have been true.

Following the news of TSM’s departure from the region, ESL One announced that for ESL One Kuala Lumpur, the roster will continue to compete as Team Undying. No players are leaving the roster for the time being. Former TSM coach, MoonMeander seemed to hint at the upheaval, posting the words “RIP NADota” on Nov. 29.

But this does not appear to be the end of TSM’s time in Dota 2. In its departure announcement, the org told fans to “look forward to news about our next steps in Dota,” with no indication yet of what that may be.

Some fans are speculating TSM may be making a similar change to its Dota operations as it intends to do in League by moving to a new region. TSM sold its LCS slot for $10 million in September with the goal of finding success elsewhere. If the org does move to a new region, speculation is it would be Europe or Southeast Asia.

The org’s constant reshuffling has left some fans in doubt about the team’s survival. Considered one of the biggest esports organizations in NA with an immense fan base, some are sharing complaints that their favorite esports team is “dying.”

Regardless of whether this is the case or not, TSM’s announcement has certainly cast doubts in the minds of fans regarding the once-great NA team and its future.