Toronto Defiant parent company inks multi-year deal with food delivery service SkipTheDishes

OverActive Media, the parent company of the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant, has partnered with Canadian food delivery network SkipTheDishes in a multi-year deal to make the brand the Defiant’s official food delivery service, the organization announced today.

As a part of the deal, SkipTheDishes will work with the team for activations at the Defiant’s Homestand Weekends on April 18 to 19 and Aug. 8 to 9. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

The branded activities will be catered to both fans at the Roy Thomson Hall as well as those watching online. The two parties promised giveaways and contests. Additionally, select Defiant players will be named brand ambassadors for the Canadian deliverer.

“The food category is a competitive partnership category, and we are thrilled to be welcoming the leading brand in Canada into the OAM family,” said OverActive Media VP of global partnerships Tyler Keenan. “Our home games are going to be the highest expression of our Toronto Defiant brand this season and having a partner like SkipTheDishes alongside us, will make a substantial difference to the fan experience.”

Along with the new deal, OverActive has partnered with Canadian communication company Bell, camera company Canon, and Universal Music Canada.

This partnership comes just in time for the Defiant to begin their Overwatch League season. The team plays its first game on Saturday, Feb. 8 where they’ll take on the Paris Eternal in the first game of the OWL season.