Tony Hawk joins GameSquare Esports in special advisory role

The skateboarding legend brings his years of experience riding the line between industries to the expanding company.

GameSquare Esports is expanding its advisory team by bringing in skateboarding legend and entrepreneur Tony Hawk.

Hawk, who’s best known in the gaming space for his Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game franchise, will act as a special advisor to CEO Justin Kenna and the GameSquare group of companies while they work to further “bridge the gap” between global brands and the gaming and esports communities.

“We are humbled that Tony is willing to share his experiences in business, entertainment, sports, video games, and digital media with our leadership team as we grow GameSquare into an iconic esports company,” Kenna said. “We have incredible people with amazing professional experience, and I look forward to working with Tony to accelerate our growth and our progress. Tony bridges the gap between brands and fans in an authentic way and has been doing it successfully, and with integrity, for decades.”

GameSquare is likely most known for acquiring U.K.-based esports talent agency Code Red Esports and operating the Gaming Community Network, a digital media company that focuses on facilitating and promoting partnerships in gaming and esports.

Hawk is the founder of his own skateboarding, lifestyle clothing, and sporting goods brands. He’s helped build more than 600 public skateparks across the U.S. with his charitable foundation, The Skateboard Project. Hawk will share his own experience in working between multiple industries with the growing GameSquare group.

“GameSquare is an innovator in esports, and I’m already impressed with what Justin and his team are building,” Hawk said. “Esports and video games are bigger than ever, so it’s paramount for companies to authentically connect great brands with hardcore fans. Throughout my career, I have understood that perseverance, creativity, and self-confidence are critical to success. I look forward to sharing my own experience and my approach to success with the GameSquare team.”

GameSquare is seeking to acquire additional assets that can be put to work in gaming and esports markets while also working inside of more traditional sports and entertainment—and will now do so with the added experience of Hawk.