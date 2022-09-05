Sources: Sentinels hire ex-TSM executive Leena

Former TSM FTX President Leena Xu has joined Sentinels, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Leena’s work with OfflineTV will continue and will not directly relate to Sentinels.

Leena joins Sentinels in a financial management role and has played an active role in the organization internally. She was a part of the discussion and negotiation to acquire former Counter-Strike player and VALORANT streamer Tarik last week, according to sources.

Leena is known for her rise within former North American organization TSM, which skyrocketed Leena to the wider esports sphere. She worked with the organization since 2012 and was a part of the esports operations and marketing department.

She resigned from her position at TSM amid controversy surrounding CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh in November 2021. She attributed part of the resignation to the management at the company, with Reginald facing intense scrutiny at the time regarding allegations of harassment, partly ignited by Leena’s boyfriend and former TSM League of Legends player Doublelift.

Following her TSM resignation, Leena joined OfflineTV, a streaming group consisting of major stars such as Pokimane and Disguised Toast.

Sentinels are led by CEO Rob Moore, former vice chairman of Paramount Pictures, and co-president Eric Ma. Moore told Dot Esports last month that the organization wants to replicate some of the success of TSM in Riot Games’ FPS tactical shooter VALORANT.

Sentinels are “committed to dominating VALORANT the way TSM and G2 did for League,” Moore said.