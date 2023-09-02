SAG-AFTRA to reportedly issue second writer’s strike against video game companies

In July of this year, the American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA went on strike, demanding fairer wages and working conditions. This came after the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May for the same reasons. Now, it seems the wave of protest has landed on gaming’s shores, with a repeat of 2016’s industrial action in sight.

SAG-AFTRA announced Friday that their national board unanimously supported sending a strike authorization vote to its members preceding new negotiations with major video game companies. Gaming conglomerates such as Activision, EA, Epic Games, and Insomniac are among those listed.

Interactive Media (Video Game) Strike Authorization Vote Goes to SAG-AFTRA Membershttps://t.co/nHKHmLyAE1 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 1, 2023

While a strike authorization doesn’t immediately declare one, it allows the union’s members to do so if negotiations fail. With how the situation is unfolding in Hollywood, the likelihood of industrial action seems high, though it remains uncertain for now.

This would be the second SAG-AFTRA video game strike, with the first occurring in 2016. It lasted for a long 11 months when the union finally reached an agreement with the video game industry in 2017. The agreement resulted in better bonuses for well-performing games and more transparency, allowing performers to prepare adequately for their roles.

The union has voiced its displeasure with corporations allegedly ignoring the needs of voice actors and video game performers. Their demands are identical to what they’ve been asking from the TV and film industries since July: an 11% retroactive pay increase and protection from AI.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “Voice and performance capture AI are already among the most advanced uses of AI: the threat is here and it is real. Without contractual protections, the employers are asking performers to unknowingly participate in the extinction of their artistry and livelihoods.” The organization’s focus on protection against AI seems to be the pivotal and central issue.

The vote is due to open on Sept. 5th and close on the 25th.

About the author