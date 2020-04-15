Razer commits $50 million to support partners during COVID-19 pandemic

It plans to use Razer Gold, Razer Fintech, and zVentures to help efforts.

Razer is looking to help business partners during the COVID-19 pandemic by committing up to $50 million through the rest of the year.

Many businesses across all sectors have been hurt by lifestyle changes and new laws enforced following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“There are many growing implications with COVID-19 on the global economy and it is affecting everyone from all walks of life,” Razer’s CEO Min-Liang Tan said. “We see the best way for us to do our part is to support our business partners starting with our ecosystem.”

Three arms of the company—Razer Gold, Razer Fintech, and zVentures—will receive a split of the funds, and as a part of the initiative, Razer will provide businesses access to its hardware, software, and services.

Razer Gold will support Razer content partners through marketing contribution and cashflow relief measure and will also look into potential investment opportunities among content partners. Razer Fintech, a digital payment network in Southeast Asia, will collaborate with the Singapore FinTech Association to address how to best save Fintech jobs, lower business costs, facilitate sales, and stimulate funding for Fintech companies.

ZVentures, Razer’s corporate ventures arm, will focus investment efforts on companies that are making technology in order to fight COVID-19 and/or support people who are in need due to the pandemic.