Pro F1 racer Lando Norris launches esports org, Quadrant

His new organization will focus on eracing along with other esports content.

Professional F1 driver Lando Norris has started his own esports organization called Team Quadrant, he announced today.

The 20-year-old, who competes for McLaren in Formula 1 Racing, has competed in online racing simulators throughout 2020 since many in-person F1 races were canceled due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s looking to expand on his experience in racing esports by starting an org of his own.

“Lando is stoked to bring you Quadrant – a new content gaming group,” Quadrant’s newly launched website reads. “Combining his love for Gaming, Racing, Content, and Apparel, Quadrant is designed to put you right in front of Lando and the team.”

In addition to featuring Norris, Quadrant will also include several other online gaming personalities, including Twitch streamer Aarava, Steve Alvarez Brown, who runs the SuperGT YouTube channel, video game personality Maria, and sports gaming personality FNG. The newly formed team of content creators put out its first official video on the Team Quadrant YouTube channel today, too.

Norris has seen great success streaming on Twitch over the past year. His followers tripled during the pandemic lockdown earlier this year, jumping from under 200,000 followers to over 600,000 in only a few months. Although he’s obviously interested in racing, Norris made it clear that he wants Quadrant to compete in a variety of different esports events.

“We are starting reasonably small but with the dream of expanding and becoming a much bigger team throughout all esports and not just racing,” he told the BBC in an interview. “While racing will be a focus and be a bigger passion than almost any other esports, it is hopefully going to be expanding into many other different categories of esports and games.”

Norris has competed professionally in F1 racing for two seasons. Right now, he’s in seventh place in the standings out of a total of 20 drivers and McLaren is ranked fourth out of 10 teams. He achieved his first podium finish at the Austrian GP this year, placing third.

On top of being known for his incredible racing skills, Norris is also loved for his charismatic personality. He became famous in the F1 community for singing during his radio checks.

Fans can expect Quadrant to release further details about its full esports plans in the near future.