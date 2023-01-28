Phil Spencer admits Xbox didn’t release enough games in 2022

Last year wasn’t the most riveting for Xbox players. The console saw a lack of exclusives and big releases in 2022 but it looks like things may change this year.

Xbox does a lot of things right, like the Game Pass and the new generation consoles’ powerful capabilities. But the lack of new games in 2022 didn’t go unnoticed. This was addressed in a recent interview with CEO Phil Spencer, who said that the underwhelming year was “on me.”

“Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn’t do enough of that in 2022, there’s no doubt. And fundamentally, that’s on me. I’m the head of the business,” Spencer told IGN.

Last year was major for PlayStation fans, especially for those who tuned in to The Game Awards in December. Exclusives like Elden Ring and God of War took the majority of the awards, as well as indie game Stray, also a PlayStation-exclusive title. The show left Xbox fans feeling a bit disappointed, but Spencer believes 2023 will change that.

Spencer told IGN that he feels “good” about Xbox going into 2023, calling it an “exciting year.” With the pandemic no longer impacting game production, Spencer said that they have a “better working rhythm” and there are many things going on. This includes a steady release of games and a packed showcase in June.

“The commitment we have to our customers to continue to deliver great games is something that I take seriously, the teams take seriously, and 2022 was too light on games. So we’re excited about getting to roll into 2023,” Spencer said.

He said that one of the most exciting titles is Starfield, a game from Bethesda. This game will be highlighted in the upcoming Developer Direct, kicking off 2023 with “good momentum.” Other games that fans are looking forward to include Redfall and Forza.

“Showing great games, showing gameplay for those games, and giving solid dates I thought was important this early in the year,” Spencer said.

If Spencer is to be believed, 2023 should be Xbox’s year.