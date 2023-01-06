Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in UK during 2022, a year where console sales slumped

The Nintendo Switch isn’t dead just yet as it dominates UK sales even if the year for consoles sales weren’t as impressive.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, console sales in the UK declined by about 29% in 2022 compared to the year before. This is apparently due to the fact that PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch suffered issues regarding their stock. The PS5 was mostly riddled with supply issues until it was solved for the holiday season of 2022 and onwards. This means that for those of you who still don’t have the console, it’s now going to be much easier for you to grab one.

The Nintendo Switch does seem to have stock issues in the UK, while the other regions didn’t quite feel it, unlike the PS5: console sales for the PS5 dropped by 33% as the Switch’s dropped by 27.5%. The Xbox Series consoles followed closely, and while their sales don’t seem to have declined that much compared to the other consoles–only by about 15%–we also need to point out that theirs aren’t that high in the first place.

This is not a surprise, as the Xbox consoles currently seem to be more of an indie game machine rather than something you’d buy for a first-party exclusive. Microsoft even went so far as saying that Sony has better games than they do.

However, 2023 is looking like a different beast. With the PS5 supply issues fixed, and first-party exclusive games like Final Fantasy XVI; Starfield; and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom peeking through the window, it might not be an overstatement that there might be increased sales for consoles in 2023 as it’s looking like one of the best years for all of gaming.