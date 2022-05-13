Nintendo Switch officially surpasses PS4 in lifetime sales in U.S.

With financial report season in full swing, the NPD Group has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch has surpassed the PlayStation 4 in total lifetime sales in the United States, making it the fourth best-selling videogame console of all time in the region.

Nintendo announced that the Switch reached 107.65 million total units sold at the end of Q4 2021, the period which ended on March 31, capping off a strong year where it also became the fifth best-selling videogame platform globally, surpassing both the Nintendo Wii and original PlayStation.

US NPD HW – Lifetime unit sales of Nintendo Switch have now surpassed those of PlayStation 4, making it the 4th highest unit selling console in U.S. history, and the 6th highest unit selling video game hardware platform overall. In console it trails only PS2, Xbox 360 and Wii. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 13, 2022

In the U.S., the Switch now only trails the PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, and Wii, with the PS2 still sitting as the best-selling console of all time globally at over 155 million units sold. And, despite surpassing the PS4 in the U.S., the Switch is still lagging behind Sony’s previous-gen console in terms of worldwide sales, with the PS4 currently sitting at around 117 million units sold.

In addition to the new lifetime achievement, NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella also notes that the Switch featured the highest unit sales of any hardware platform through April and 2022 overall, with the Xbox Series X/S placing second ahead of the PS5. The PS5 led the console market in sales during April, however.

The Switch also maintained its top spot in Europe, hitting a seventh straight month as the top-selling console in the region.

Across Europe in April, PS5 had its best month of the year so far. But Nintendo Switch was still the No.1 console, for a seventh consecutive month — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 13, 2022

On the games front, Nintendo had six games ranking in the top 20 best-selling games within the U.S. through 2022 thus far, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus ranking third behind Elden Ring and the explosive April launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Kart 8 are also featured in the top 10.

For April, Nintendo Switch Sports debuted at number five on the U.S. best-sellers list, with Kirby’s newest entry reaching fourth and both Mario Kart 8 and Legends: Arceus hitting the top 10.