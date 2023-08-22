Microsoft looks to woo UK regulators with Ubisoft streaming deal

A new deal between Ubisoft and Microsoft will see all of Activision Blizzard’s games added to the subscription service Ubisoft+. The shift is set to take place after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is complete and is expected to last for the next 15 years.

The deal’s purpose looks to be finally getting the acquisition over the line by wooing the U.K. regulators that have been blocking it from going through.

“To address the concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, we are restructuring the transaction to acquire a narrower set of rights,” Microsoft’s president Brad Smith said on Aug. 22. “This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft.”

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision was blocked by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority on April 26. This was due to concerns the deal would seriously damage the global gaming market.

It was reported on July 19 that the merger had been delayed, and both parties had until Oct. 18 to finalize the deal or risk it being canceled. Thanks to this new deal with Ubisoft, however, the acquisition could be getting close to the finish line.

This deal includes adding franchises like Call of Duty to Ubisoft+. Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscribers will have the chance to choose from a variety of titles from multiple studios on various platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

More information about the deal and how to get your hands on Activision games on Ubisoft+ will be revealed in the future.

