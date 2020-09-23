Microsoft CEO says it’s still looking to buy other studios

"We'll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission, and culture."

Microsoft is still looking to acquire other game studios, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with CNET after buying Bethesda’s parent company on Sept. 21.

“We’ll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission, and culture,” Nadella said. “We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense.”

Satya Nadella didn’t confirm any plans for the near future, however, or mention any studio names that might be on Microsoft’s radar.

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the owner of Bethesda and other developers, for $7.5 billion. The deal will bring Bethesda’s games to the Xbox Game Pass, including the franchises of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Dishonored.

Bethesda and Zenimax will work semi-independent to guarantee that their current work isn’t interrupted by Microsoft’s deal. “It is about the culture of those teams,” Nadella said. “They’re not about becoming us.”

There were reports of Microsoft taking interest in buying Bungie again earlier this month, but they’ve been denied by Bungie CEO Pete Parsons. Xbox boss Phill Spencer also previously talked about acquiring a Japanese developer since Xbox’s presence in Japan isn’t strong, but there isn’t any information about a potential deal yet.