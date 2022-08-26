MatPat gets fans excited for YouTube: Game On

YouTube star and theorist Matthew “MatPat” Patrick shares his excitement for the YouTube: Game On event that brings fans and creators together in a new way.

YouTube: Game On will be hosted in five different languages to appeal to a wider audience with MatPat being the English host.

The Livestream premieres Aug. 17 at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. More than 60 creators with over 400 million subscribers will be the stars of the featured event. The creators will play games and interact with their fanbases, giving a new approach to how communities get connected.

“The cool thing about this event is the fact that not only are the viewers going to be watching the games being played and the challenges that are being presented to the creators, but they’re going to be playing along,” said MatPat.

“So this isn’t just a typical live stream where all they can do is chat. They’re [viewers] actually able to influence the games themselves through their interactions through the polling feature that’s been included.”

MatPat expressed his excitement for one event in particular where YouTube viewers will be pitted against one of the world’s fasted crossword puzzle solvers.

Stella Zawistowski will be competing against thousands of viewers in a race against the clock. The puzzles will be provided by Will Shortz, who is the New York Times crossword editor. Zawistowski averages 2-4 minutes to complete the New York Times puzzles, meaning viewers will have to be on top of their game to compete.

“You know, who’s faster, right? A world champion puzzler, or the collective hive mind of the YouTube chat,” said MatPat.

“I’m really excited about that, to kind of like run this experiment and see how it happens. By typing what they think is the answer or the solution to various clues into the chat, it’ll auto-populate into the crossword itself. It has a special functionality built in by Planet Crossword, which is one of the partners for this big event.”

Crosswords won’t be the only interactive experience of the YouTube: Game On event. From IRL Among Us to virtual racing competitions, YouTube: Game On has something for everyone to enjoy and participate in.

There will also be video-focused content like Markiplier breaking down Analog Horror and Spooky Survival, which will have unsuspecting seniors trying to be the last one standing in the popular horror game Poppy Playtime.