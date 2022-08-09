Jake Paul unveils Betr, a sports betting and content company

So far, it's not been the biggest hit.

Jake Paul has unveiled his newest endeavor.

Paul may have gotten his start as a Vine star and YouTuber, but he has since branched out to Pokemon card collecting, boxing, NFTs, and now sports betting. Paul’s new company, Betr, is a major project backed by $50 million in seed money from a number of large investors.

In an announcement video about the project, Paul explained he’s always wanted to “innovate” an industry and this was his opportunity. The industry this time around is sports.

“I’ve been waiting for years and years to innovate on an industry. To strike while the iron is hot on a market that needs reinventing,” he said.

What is it, you may asked? What is it that Jake Paul is going to reinvent? You may not have guessed it, but sports. It’s outdated. It’s not fun anymore.”

According to Jake Paul, it’s just the same old ESPN shows over and over and most people seem to be over 40. And, to Paul, they’re doing a “shitty job.” In this “new age of digital consumption” and Paul plans to meet sports fans with Betr.

Paul already has “Betr” tattooed on his leg. But are his fans feeling the concept?

What is Betr?

Betr will have two main branches, the first being media content and the other being sports betting.

The two branches will work hand in hand to give sports fans a better betting experience by providing them with valuable insight from athletes themselves.

“For me, personally, I’m tired of going on sports shows and getting asked the same questions every single time,” Paul said, noting that his show “BS: With Jake Paul” will become the largest sports show to exist.

The micro-betting application will be different from other betting platforms, according to Paul. Instead of placing bets on a game and waiting hours to see the results, sports fans will use an app to bet on “every single score, play, drive, and player in real-time.”

Fans, unfortunately, don’t seem to be as invested in the concept as Paul. On Twitter, Betr has 11,300 followers. Of course, the number may grow as Betr begins to take shape, but only time will tell if the concept is a hit with Paul’s fanbase.