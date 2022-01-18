Guild Esports signs $6.1 million sponsorship with crypto exchange Bitstamp

Guild Esports has unveiled a three-year partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp. The deal is worth a total of $6.1 million (£4.5 million). It’s the biggest deal Guild has secured since launching in June 2020.

The sponsorship will secure Bitstamp numerous marketing and other rights. The crypto exchange will appear on Guild’s jerseys, on its social media platforms, and in other forms of online content. The companies are aiming to work together to develop distinctive projects that will try to “enhance Guild’s fanbase and Bitstamp customers’ experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bitstamp to Guild as our official cryptocurrency exchange partner. It will also enable us to deliver creative, high-quality content and meaningful experience to our audience in a way that is authentic to both Guild and Bitstamps’ identities,” said Kal Hourd, the chief executive of Guild.

Bitstamp is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchange companies in the world, founded in August 2011. It’s highly active in the gaming industry and is responsible for organizing several CS:GO tournaments and working in the blockchain gaming sector.

Guild is joining the trend of esports orgs partnering with cryptocurrency exchange companies.

In 2021, TSM signed a 10-year deal with FTX worth $210 million. Since then, numerous orgs have bought into the rapidly-growing crypto market. Ninjas in Pyjamas launched an NFT collection in November 2021, while India-based Stalwart Esports made a name for itself by becoming the first org to fully switch to cryptocurrencies.