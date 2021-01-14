G2 Esports partners with Adidas

G2 Esports, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, has entered a new partnership with sportswear brand Adidas, the organization announced today.

Adidas will manufacture the new G2 jersey for the 2021 esports season and work with the organization to release a lifestyle apparel collaboration. The new G2 jersey will feature the AERORREADY technology and include a hologram image of G2 CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez.

It is 14.01.2021



LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/AM4QN3052u — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 14, 2021

G2 also has exclusive access to the Adidas “World of Sports” esports arena in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

“Today is a landmark day in G2 history,” Rodriguez said. “To announce a partnership with a global sports brand like Adidas is a truly special moment for all of us. To join the Adidas family as one of their partners, alongside global brands such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich is a real game-changer for us and the wider esports industry.”

G2 was founded in 2015 and has become one of the largest esports organizations worldwide. The organization has professional teams in several games, such as VALORANT, CS:GO, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Adidas isn’t the first major sponsorship for G2, though. The organization is already partnered with BMW, Logitech G, Red Bull, and several other significant companies.

“We are very proud of the new partnership with G2 esports, one of the leading entertainment organizations in the gaming industry,” said Björn Jäger, vice president brand of Adidas Central Europe “With this partnership we continue being a part of the growing gaming culture and are excited to tap into G2’s creativity and experience within this area. As a Berlin-based brand with global relevance G2 will help us drive brand presence not only in our home market but also reach global gaming communities.”