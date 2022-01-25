Fwiz, several other executives leaving YouTube

YouTube is set to lose three company executives. First reported by Tubefilter, Ryan “Fwiz” Wyatt, Jamie Byrne, and Heather Rivera are leaving the company.

Established internet personality and former head of YouTube Gaming Fwiz is departing from the company after nearly eight years. Prior to his move to the video streaming platform, Fwiz worked as the head of esports for Machinima. February will be his last month with YouTube, he said.

It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube.



I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor.



I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios.



Thank you for the memories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VhQxpqDbFO — Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) (@Fwiz) January 25, 2022

In a Twitter post regarding his departure, Fwiz said he’ll join Polygon Studios. As CEO of Polygon studios, Fwiz wrote that he’ll lead the organization “across Gaming, Entertainment, Fashion, News, Sports, and more.”

Byrne, YouTube’s former senior director of partnerships, will also leave his longstanding position after joining the company in 2009. During his time with the company, Byrne headed many YouTube partnership efforts, signed content creators, and launched YouTube Shorts.

Byrne will be joining Bright Moments following his exit, an NFT company where he’ll similarly manage partnerships, operations, and the development of IP.

Rivera, the longest-standing executive to leave the company, was with YouTube and Google for over 15 years. As the company’s vice president and head of product partnerships, Rivera crafted countless agreements to grow YouTube’s subscription business.

In a statement issued to Tubefilter, YouTube said it was thankful for the many contributions from its three former executives. “Like many other companies, we’ve seen some of our people choose a new direction in the new year,” a YouTube spokesperson told Tubefilter. “We are also fortunate to have a deep bench of talented leaders to take our business forward. We thank Heather, Jamie, and Ryan for their incredible contribution to YouTube over the years and can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Though YouTube may undergo some major changes to its executive level, the company will likely fill out the vacant positions soon.