Fortnite will not be returning to the App Store

Epic Games won a ruling to protect Unreal Engine, however, Fortnite will not be added back to the App Store at this time.

Unfortunately for mobile gamers, Fortnite will not be making its return to the App Store anytime soon.

According to Esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple would not be forced to reinstate Fortnite to their App Store after the company behind the game, Epic Games had broken Apple’s terms and conditions earlier in the year.

breaking: as expected, the Judge in Epic vs Apple has denied Epic's motion to temporarily restore Fortnite to the app store, but has ordered Apple to not block Unreal Engine access — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 25, 2020

Fortunately for Epic Games, they were not at a complete loss in this recent hearing, with Judge Rogers also stating that Apple would not be allowed to terminate all Epic Games developer accounts as they had planned. On top of this, the platform would also not be able to restrict access to Unreal Engine, which is owned by Epic Games, for any of the platform’s developers.

The dispute arose after Epic Games added a payment option within Fortnite that players could use to buy in-game currency directly from them for a discounted price, without paying the fee Apple has in place for using the app store to facilitate in-game purchases.

Shortly after this, Epic Games released a cinematic they had created in the Fortnite world entitled Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite accompanied with the hashtag #FreeFortnite.

The cinematic closes with text on the screen reading “Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984”.”

Today’s proceeding’s effects are temporary, with a court scheduled for a full hearing on the injunction on September 28.