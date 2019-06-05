FaZe facing second lawsuit amid ongoing legal battle with Tfue

In addition to the ongoing legal battle with Turner “Tfue” Tenney, FaZe Clan is in the midst of a second lawsuit with the now-defunct social media platform Hubrick, which claims FaZe broke away from the company and raided its corporate offices overnight, according to a new report from The Blast.

The two companies began working together to help build the esports organization from the ground by recruiting players and building members’ vlog channels on YouTube.

Originally filed in 2018, Hubrick’s lawsuit against the esports organization alleges FaZe raided corporate offices where the two companies had been working in conjunction and “took dozens of computers and gaming stations, some of the office furniture, all of the data available to it on the computers.”

Additionally, the social media company is claiming it directly funded a FaZe bank with $1.3 million. In its lawsuit, Hubric is seeking and amount that “exceeds $1 million” for intentional interference.

This is the second lawsuit FaZe is currently wrapped up in, with the first from one of its own members. In May, popular Fortnite streamer Tfue came forward with claims that his contract with FaZe violated Californian law due to limitations on his ability to purse his profession.