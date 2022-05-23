FaZe enters year-long collaboration with Disney

FaZe Clan has added Disney to its growing list of merchandise collaborations, the organization announced today.

FaZe’s most recent project, The Armory, was the centerpiece for the FaZe1 competition before it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then, it has hosted a collaboration between FaZe and keyboard brand Ducky and, most recently, FaZe’s partnership with popular anime Naruto Shippuden.

Located in Los Angeles, The Armory served as a landmark for these exclusive drops and allowed fans to attend a day ahead of time to pick up their favorite pieces and meet creators. After a successful Naruto Shippuden collaboration was released over the weekend, FaZe is back again to announce another huge merchandise collection, this time with Disney.

Disney ✘ FaZe Clan



Limited edition collaboration available May 28th & 29th in-store at The Armory Pop-Up in LA and May 30th online. pic.twitter.com/lI6VJJGatf — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) May 23, 2022

“Mickey On The Grid” is FaZe’s newly tech-vamped rendition of this classic symbol that has lasted the test of time. Outside of “Mickey On The Grid,” the collaboration between FaZe and Disney will run throughout the rest of this year. The first merchandise capsule will be available on May 28 at The Armory, just like the last two drops have been. It is located on Fairfax and Melrose in Los Angeles and will be open featuring this collection on Saturday, May 28 from 1pm to 9pm CT and Sunday, May 29 from 2pm to 8pm CT. For those who can’t get to California to see The Armory, the first Disney capsule will be released online as well on May 30 at 2pm CT.

“This year-long collaboration is a part of our ongoing expansion into retail and consumer products,” said Jay “JVY” Richardson, creative director of FaZe. “Myself and the product team at FaZe are honored Disney trusted us to take a creative and modern approach to such an iconic character like Mickey Mouse, and we are excited to continue developing innovative concepts that will bring Disney’s beloved characters to life through a shoppable product.”