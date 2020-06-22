FaZe Clan and Manchester City introduce new fashion collection

FaZe Clan has teamed up with English Premier League soccer club Manchester City for the release of a second limited-edition collection including game controllers and apparel, the soccer club announced today.

The drop features a T-shirt, hoodie, shorts, and a “half and half” scarf with the two organization’s signature logos and Manchester City’s purple and blue colorway. A controller made by SCUF with branding from FaZe and Manchester City will also be included in the drop and in giveaways, according to a press release. The drop will launch on June 23 at 2pm CT on FaZe’s website.

Photo via FaZe Clan

This announcement coincides with the organization’s partnership extending through 2021. FaZe and Manchester City began their partnership in September 2019 with a collaboration in content, shared training facilities for the brands’ FIFA players, local events, and clothing drops. The organizations released a FaZe x Manchester City stadium jacket available for $140.

“We have ambitious plans for the next year of our partnership and we can’t wait to reveal these to fans in the coming months,” said chief marketing officer at City Football Group Nuria Tarre.

Image via FaZe Clan

The partnership between FaZe and Manchester City continues the trend of traditional sports teams, particularly soccer clubs, partnering with esports organizations. Most recently, soccer club Paris-Saint Germain returned to League of Legends by partnering with Talon Esports.

It’s evident FaZe is looking to extend its influence across various industries. On June 18, FaZe took an ownership stake in nutrition brand CTRL. That move comes months after FaZe struck an eight-year deal with beverage brand G Fuel in March.