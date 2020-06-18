Paris-Saint Germain re-enters League of Legends by partnering with PCS’ Talon Esports

Popular soccer club Paris-Saint Germain has returned to the professional League of Legends scene after three years by partnering up with Talon Esports in the Pacific Championship Series, the organization announced today.

“We’re delighted to kick-off this exciting partnership with Talon and to make a return to League of Legends,” PSG’s brand diversification and merchandising director Fabien Allegre said. “Esports remains one of the core pillars of the club’s brand diversification strategy, as we look to enter the next phase of our growth plan.”

🇹🇼💻



We are delighted to announce a longtime partnership with @Talon__esports 🤝



Together we will be competing in the Pacific Championship Series in @riotgames’ League of Legends series 🏆



More info right here 👉 https://t.co/SofouWG8Wn



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/LFvP18ugxW — PSG Esports (@PSGeSports) June 18, 2020

In 2016, PSG entered the League esports ecosystem by acquiring the EUCS spot of Huma. The team also picked up legendary support YellOwStaR as its head of esports in a move that brought plenty of hype to the organization.

The team failed to deliver, however. They finished the 2017 EUCS Spring Split in third place but lost to Fnatic Academy in the playoff qualifiers. The following split, they faltered and finished in sixth place. Near the end of 2017, the team disbanded, marking the end of PSG’s short-lived stint in esports.

Talon Esports has had a bit more recent success in the PCS, having won the 2020 PCS Spring Split championship. The team is poised to win back-to-back trophies after their strong performance—and now they have the backing of one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world.

The team will now play under the PSG Talon name and will aim to qualify for the 2020 World Championship.