Famed YouTube channel The Game Theorists sold to new startup—what that means for fans

Popular video game YouTube channel The Game Theorists has been purchased by a startup and they have announced some future plans.

The Game Theorists currently has over 16.4 million subscribers. MatPat and Stephanie Patrick have a few other successful channels as well, including one about film and one about food. All of the channels were recently purchased by Lunar X, MatPat said in a YouTube video with 1.8 million views.

Said the description: “Friends, today is a BIG day! I am so excited to finally be sharing this news with you all and letting you in on what Steph and I have been working on for so long! The future for the channels and for Team Theorist, in general, is bright. I’m so thankful to you all for being a part of it and I hope you stick around and trust us as we continue to grow! I can’t wait for you all to see the AMAZING things we’ve got planned…”

What does this mean for Game Theorists fans?

MatPat and Steph have officially sold their business, meaning their channels no longer belong to them. This came as a surprise to fans, since The Game Theorists launched in 2009. All three channels were known for their essay-style videos, raising money for charity, and doing a lot of meme-worthy skits.

While the channels seemed like a success, MatPat said that Theorist Media needed some help. Hiring editors and researchers to get the Food Theory channel up and running took three years. And with another channel idea on the way, the Theorists decided it was time to sell the business to make the process easier this time around. The new channel will be coming in Jan. 2023.

Meanwhile, MatPat will remain the CEO and frontman and Steph will remain the COO. The entire team is “totally intact,” MatPat added.

Lunar X is run by co-founder Lucas Kollman, a Forbes 30 Under 30 who has worked for a variety of big brands. The startup launched in 2021 and has employees all over the world. The company is focused on “delivering engaging digital content.”

MatPat called Lunar X a team of “like-minded individuals.”