Esports to reportedly generate over $1 billion in revenue in 2022

The esports industry will generate a total of $1.384 billion in revenue this year, according to data analytics firm Newzoo.

Newzoo released its Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report for 2022 yesterday. Aside from this year’s estimate, the data analytics firm predicts that China will almost generate a third of the total revenue on its own in 2022 and that the total revenues will grow to $1.86 billion in 2025.

The report claims that sponsorship deals are still responsible for bringing in the most revenue for esports organizations. Newzoo’s estimate is that such agreements will generate $837.3 million in 2022, which is almost 60 percent of the total revenue for this year. The other significant revenue streams are reportedly media rights ($207.8 million), publisher fees ($130.7 million), merchandising and tickets ($107.9 million), and digital assets ($53.9 million).

The esports audience around the world is estimated to reach 532 million people by the end of this year and the number of “esports enthusiasts,” the term Newzoo used for people who watch esports content more than once a month, will reportedly grow to 261.2 million.

Newzoo has also estimated the annual revenue for esports enthusiasts separated by region. The annual revenue per esports enthusiast in the Asia-Pacific region will reportedly be $3.69 this year and $2.10 in Latin America. This figure is significantly larger in Europe and North America at $10.93 and $15.59, respectively, according to Newzoo.