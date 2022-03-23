Esports organization Andbox rebrands to NYXL, invests 7 figures into NYC gaming community

New York-based esports organization Andbox is rebranding as NYXL and is investing the high end of seven figures into the New York City gaming community over the next 12 months.

The NYXL owns teams in Call of Duty League, Call of Duty Mobile League, Overwatch League, and VALORANT. With this announcement, the organization says that it is investing “the high-seven figures into NYC’s gaming community over the next 12 months,” according to a press release.

Because three out of the four teams are already called NYXL, nothing will change for the names of those teams. The VALORANT team, which before the rebrand competed under the name Andbox, will now compete as the NY Fury.

The rebrand also includes building its headquarters in Manhattan, which will be named XLHQ, and the launch of YXL, which is a new program called the Young Creator Project.

“Our team is dedicated to building New York’s esports programs, discovering new creators, and creating new content and entertainment that will showcase our home city,” CCO Mitchell Smith said in a press release. “We see NYXL and esports as an important step in growing New York’s economy and we are excited to build this sector and create large-scale events that bring people from around the world into the City.”

The YXL program is “an annual initiative that discovers, supports, and promotes the next generation of New York digital content creators.” The program is starting with $500,000 in funding. It is a year-long program that pairs young creators with studio space, opportunities, and access to NYXL leadership and its creators.

After applications open for the YXL program on May 2, 50 finalists will be selected and will be invited to NYC to participate in a creator camp to showcase their artistic capabilities. From there, 10 winners will be selected to receive a $50,000 stipend from the NYXL to help pursue their careers in content creation.

New York hip hop artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was also announced as the NYXL’s first creator, and he will work with them to create content series, and music projects, as well as collaborate with the NYXL on traditional film and television projects and merchandise.

The NYXL teams are currently getting ready to compete in the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League. The VALORANT team, now competing under NY Fury, is currently competing in a variety of tournaments after they were knocked out of VCT NA Stage One Challengers.