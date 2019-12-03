ESL reportedly cuts jobs in Spain, UK, and France offices

A leaked Telegraph note released earlier today revealed that ESL offices in Spain, the U.K., and France will see “considerable changes” in the future. The tournament organizer allegedly wants to focus more on its German and Polish offices.

“The main goal of this is to refocus our entities on local growth, while supporting the global ESL brand,” the note reads. “Spain and France will be affected immediately, whereas the UK office is currently under assessment and roles have been put at risk. This has been a very difficult process and we are trying to secure as many jobs as possible.”

Several ESL employees in Spain said on Twitter that they lost their jobs today. Only five workers remain in the Spanish office and 40 of them no longer work there, according to the Esports Bureau. The Esports Bureau also reports that the orders came directly from ESL’s Berlin headquarters and that Latin America offices were also impacted.

While ESL has deep roots in the landscape of international esports events, the industry has become competitive in local markets. This decision could mean that ESL might focus more on international events instead of local tournaments.

ESL has yet to make an official statement.