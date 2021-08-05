Embracer Group acquires 8 more game developers

Embracer Group, a Swedish video game holding company, has added eight more studios to its collection, including 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks.

Embracer Group is the parent company behind other notable studios like THQ Nordic, Gearbox, Saber Interactive, and Koch Media. The parent company includes over 70 studios in total and the eight latest acquisitions add a few more notable names to the list.

As reported by Eurogamer, Embracer Group has acquired 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, DigixArt, Force Field, Vertigo Games, Easy Trigger, Ghost Ship Games, and CrazyLabs. 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks will become part of Saber Interactive, while DigixArt will become part of Koch Media. Force Field and Vertigo games will also become part of Koch Media and continue working on VR games. Coffee Stain Studios will absorb Easy Trigger and Ghost Ship Games.

Gaming fans likely recognize a few of these companies as the developers behind some of their favorite titles. 3D Realms is most notably behind the Duke Nukem series and reportedly has six projects in development. DigixArt created games like Lost In Harmony and 11-11 Memories, and Force Field and Vertigo Games are known for their work on VR titles.

Fans are also likely familiar with games from other Embracer Group developers, like Gearbox’s Borderlands series or Saber Interactive’s World War Z. Studios that are a part of Embracer Group have created some of the most memorable titles in recent memory and these studios will continue to produce projects and games under their new parent company.