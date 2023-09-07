E3 loses current organizer, will have ‘complete reinvention’ for 2025

A potential event elsewhere has not been ruled out.

E3’s future remains up in the air today with news that event organizer ReedPop will no longer work on future events, according to a report by GamesIndustry.biz.

ESA made the announcement today along with news that the Los Angeles Convention Center will not play host to a show in 2024, confirming that an in-person E3 event will not take place at its traditional home, at the very least.

With future E3 events still in doubt, GamesIndustry said the ESA “is also working on a complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025.” But according to the report, the decision to end the partnership between ESA and ReedPop was a “mutual decision.”

“We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events,” said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

E3 has not held an in-person event since 2019. The show has been both media-only and open to the public in previous iterations since its inception in 1995, traditionally taking place at the L.A. Convention Center.

The past few years, however, have been tumultuous. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online event took place in 2021 before it was canceled in both of the last two years.

“We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole,” said ReedPop’s games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish.

#SummerGameFest returns June 2024 to Los Angeles, CA – and streaming live and free everywhere. pic.twitter.com/taAS70JOqa — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) September 7, 2023

Never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on E3, Geoff Keighley’s SummerGameFest confirmed it will be returning in June 2024 not long after the GamesIndustry report was published, so there will be at least some kind of gaming industry showcase for players to look forward to yet again next summer.

About the author