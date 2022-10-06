DreamHack is coming to Japan

DreamHack has announced it’s coming to Japan for the first time ever.

DreamHack is a series of gaming festivals that brings LAN parties, esports tournaments, cosplay contests, concerts, screenings, and gaming exhibitions under one roof. DreamHack has events throughout the world and it recently announced that there will be a DreamHack Japan for the first time ever in 2023.

“More gaming. More adventure. More community. We hope to see you there,” DreamHack said.

What will be at DreamHack Japan 2023?

The specific events, exhibitions, and tournaments at DreamHack Japan 2023 has not been shared just yet. But there are some clues on the official website.

“All the LAN parties. All the main stage shenanigans. Expo booths. Trophy lifts. Tabletop tournaments. Dodgeball games,” the page reads.

DreamHack Japan 2023 will have a blend of esports tournaments featuring top players, opportunities for gamers to play games or participate in LAN events, concerts and other talent showcases, vendors, cosplay, panels, screenings, and all of the other usual staples of a DreamHack event.

When will DreamHack Japan 2023 be?

The date and venue for DreamHack Japan 2023 are still to be determined. So far, it’s the only DreamHack festival announced for 2023.

