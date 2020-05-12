Chinese PlayStation Network outage may signal something bigger than security upgrades, analyst says

Since Sony’s PlayStation Network went down across China on May 10, there has been no clarification on what specific “security upgrades” are being applied to the service.

And while outages like this can help keep the service and its users protected from potential security threats, there is some speculation saying this is a move by the Chinese government.

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst for Niko Partners, a market research and consulting firm focused on the Asian games market, notes that security upgrades typically mean there is a deeper reason behind the outage.

The PlayStation Store (PSN) has been temporarily suspended in Mainland China to carry out security upgrades. No resumption date is provided



1/https://t.co/2ZdT2jAfQ3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 11, 2020

The first possible reason could be various people reporting the official PlayStation channels to authorities based on backdoor access to overseas PSN servers, which users can utilize to download non-approved games. Sony might have a license to officially sell PS4 consoles in China, but the PSN is heavily regulated, and only approved and licensed games can launch, of which there are 130.

Ahmad adds this is being taken seriously because a Weibo user claimed they reported it before the takedown and if it is indeed true, Sony might have to remove all backdoor server access to get approval to resume service in China. There will still be workarounds available, such as buying imported PS4 consoles that don’t have those restrictions, which is something a lot of users do already.

– The official channel PS4 is licensed for sale in China, can play any disc game, but PSN is regulated and only officially approved/licensed games can launch, of which there are ~130



– The grey channel PS4 can be imported from HK, has no restrictions. (Lots buy this ver.). — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 11, 2020

Speculation 2: The service was actually taken down for security upgrades to add a real name registration system and anti-addiction system for minors to the platform as per new regulations from the end of last year.



Console platforms have been advised to add this from June. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 11, 2020

Next on the list would be the service actually being down for security upgrades, which will help the service abide by new Chinese gaming laws that will go into effect soon.

This includes requiring all players participating in online games to use their real names instead of usernames or other alternate titles, even if the online infrastructure of a game is minimal or optional (like in Dark Souls, for example). Which will go along with limiting the number of time minors can spend playing games of any kind—90 minutes on normal days and three hours on legalized holidays and other anti-addiction changes being implemented.

The official statement surrounding the online changes said the Chinese government would start testing online elements as early as May, so this could just be the service providers being checked first.