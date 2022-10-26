Capcom expects to sell 40 million games in 2023 on the back of nearly 10 years constant growth

As part of its latest financial earnings report, Capcom said its looks forward to selling 40 million games in 2023, with the goal of achieving 10 consecutive years of operating income growth.

This is despite the fact that Capcom’s sales during the last quarter declined, highlighting that its net sales were down by 29.9 percent year-over-year (YoY), or an estimated total of 49,067 million yen. Last quarter’s operating and ordinary income were also down, with the former by 24.3 percent YoY or 21,895 million yen, and the latter at 22.6 percent YoY or 22,996 million yen.

Capcom also said that some of its core games “delivered” sales of 21.3 million units by the end of the quarter, with some Monster Hunter games being its main keys to success.

“The company achieved this with the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the major new title in its flagship series, as well as through its ongoing pursuit of digital sales, including sales of catalog titles composed primarily of entries in major series, such as Monster Hunter Rise,” Capcom said.

Capcom mentioned that it raised its forecast for the consolidated business results for the current fiscal year, which will end on March 1, 2023, where it expects to sell 40 million games next year due to its growing catalog series.

“While a new major title in the same period of the previous year created a comparative decline in sales and profit year-over-year, Capcom is on track to achieve its expected full-year earnings and will focus on the upcoming major title release in the second half of the year as well as on the continued promotion of catalog title sales,” Capcom said.