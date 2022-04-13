Bungie moving to ‘fully remote eligible’ work in certain states

Bungie, the famous developer behind titles like Destiny and the original Halo trilogy, among many others, is changing how it thinks about work and where it can be done. Bungie will allow its employees to work remotely from specific states in the country, according to a recent announcement.

Bungie announced this new plan in a recent tweet that shows the different states where remote workers can do their jobs. “Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible” in the following states, according to Bungie’s tweet.

Washington

California

Oregon

Illinois

Florida

North Carolina

Texas

Bungie said that these are the current states where remote work is allowed, with more coming soon. The tweet also included a link to all current job listings for Bungie.

Bungie is going digital-first.



The reason that these states are the only ones currently allowing remote work likely has something to do with different tax laws. Each state sets its own tax rules and may require Bungie to work within specific guidelines, possibly preventing the company from employing people in that state.

Other companies have been eager to get their workers back into the office following the required periods of quarantine due to COVID-19. Activision Blizzard has even removed a vaccine requirement at the office to get more workers to come back, according to Kotaku. In response, some office workers reportedly planned a walkout to protest the lack of COVID protections.

As the world continues to try to move closer to the end of COVID, companies will have to work harder to either implement work-from-home strategies or provide real healthy incentives to return to the office.