Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly may leave company at start of 2024

Kotick has been at the helm of the company for three decades.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finalized earlier today, and after the pen hit the paper, it became confirmed that Bobby Kotick will stay on as the company’s CEO “through the end of 2023,” suggesting a potential departure from the position at the start of next year.

Kotick sent an email to all Activision Blizzard employees this morning regarding the state of the company’s future, as well as his role in the transition of power between the existing Acti-Blizz executives and the incoming Microsoft top brass. The email was obtained by reporters and shared with the public.

“I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition,” Kotick said. “Phil [Spencer] has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”

It’s unclear at this time if Kotick will depart from his role immediately when the calendar turns over from 2023 to 2024, but judging by the wording of his email, it’s possible that a transfer of power could occur in Q1 of 2024. Dot Esports reached out to Activision Blizzard for clarification regarding this timeline, but a spokesperson for the company could not confirm reports regarding Kotick’s future plans.

Kotick first took over as CEO of Activision Blizzard in 1991 after purchasing a stake in the company a year prior. He’s been in the role for over three decades, but with new faces incoming in leadership positions, Kotick’s time at Activision Blizzard could be nearing its end.

Kotick has been oft-embattled in recent years, with his name being heavily associated with controversies throughout the early course of the 2020s. In 2021, Blizzard employees staged multiple walkouts after reports circulated that Kotick quietly knew about sexual misconduct allegations that were prevalent throughout the company. Demands for Kotick’s replacement were frequent when those allegations reached a fever pitch, but he has remained a member of the company’s board.

Should Kotick back up his email’s rhetoric and officially leave the company at the start of 2024, it’s likely that Activision Blizzard will have a new head who reports directly to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, just as Kotick is currently doing following Microsoft’s acquisition.

