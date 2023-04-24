Blizzard hit with $43 million lawsuit in China just weeks after settling another in US

Blizzard Entertainment is being sued by NetEase, its former publishing partner in the Chinese market, over the server shutdown in January.

NetEase is seeking 300 million yuan in damages (around $43.5 million) from Blizzard, which NetEase says closed services to more than 1 million users in the Chinese markets after negotiations to renew a licensing agreement fell through. NetEase and Blizzard’s 14-year-long partnership came to an end in January, after which NetEase made a strong statement by demolishing a Blizzard statue on a stream, shortly after players lost access to the publisher’s titles in China.

Related: Riot suing NetEase competitor for copying ‘substantial parts of VALORANT’

Now, NetEase is asking for due compensation, in addition to payment for unsold merchandise stocks, as well as violation of licensing agreements and refund of deposits made for upcoming games that didn’t release. The partnership was worth around $750 million in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, players are still unable to play Blizzard games in China since the publisher has yet to find another licensing partner to maintain its operations in the country. When servers shut down, Blizzard promised to give refunds to players, but NetEase claims it has actually been refunding players.

This NetEase-Blizzard lawsuit comes just weeks after Activision Blizzard settled for $18 million with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) amid allegations of gender-based discrimination, retaliation, as well as sexual harassment.

Dot Esports has reached out to Blizzard Entertainment for comment. This article will be updated in the event of a response from the publisher.