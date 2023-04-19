Atari acquires the rights to more than 100 games in attempt to innovate the retro space

Atari is a name that hasn’t had much of an impact on the modern age of gaming. But the company is looking to turn things around in 2023, starting with a giant acquisition of classic game libraries and IP.

This deal has Atari obtaining the rights for over 100 games that were released as far back as the 1980s across arcades, PC, and consoles. Notable IPs in this acquisition include Bubsy, Hardball, and Demolition Racer, along with the entire branding for the defunct game company Accolade.

According to Atari, this is part of the company’s plan to revitalize its brand within gaming through the use of its own IP and through moves that it will make. There is also a specific focus being put on innovation that can be done in the retro space.

“This is a deep catalog that includes groundbreaking and award-winning titles from Accolade, Infogrames, and Microprose,” Atari CEO Wade Rosen said. “Many of these titles are a part of Atari history, and fans can look forward to seeing many of these games re-released in physical and digital formats, and in some cases, even ported to modern consoles.”

In an interview with Axios, Rosen said the company plans to be “selectively active” when it comes to mergers and acquisitions that will help build out this new approach to retro titles that started with its acquisition of abandonware and port studio Nightdive last month.

With its growing library of brands and games, Atari aims to expand its release of classic digital and physical titles while eventually exploring developing new games and merchandising opportunities. This could also include new versions of old titles, movies, and more as the company looks to bounce back.

“There’s been a lot of disappointment with Atari for a long time, and me saying that things are going to be different isn’t going to change that,” Rosen said. “I just ask that people just continue to watch what we do and just let the actions of the company in the coming years hopefully speak for themselves.”