Assassin’s Creed Valhalla becomes first game in franchise to reach $1 billion in revenue

Assassin’s Creed has long been Ubisoft’s premier franchise, spanning over 12 games across countless platforms. And the latest entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, made history by becoming the first game in the long-running franchise to cross $1 billion in revenue.

Co-founder of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, told investors that the title passed this lucrative mark in December, according to Axios (via Eurogamer). Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was initially launched in November 2020, though it’s seen several major post-release updates.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s season pass came with two significant expansions post-launch and promises a third. Both the Ireland and Paris expansion packs brought fresh storylines, maps, and mechanics to the game. The Viking odyssey will get a second year of support since the reported 40-hour expansion Dawn of Ragnarök is set release in March.

In a chart released by Axios, Ubisoft has intentionally sought to make its premier franchises significantly longer than previous iterations. Valhalla posts the most hours to complete the main story, with only more content on the way. Instead of releasing new games annually, it seems like Ubisoft is attempting to get its massive player base to keep playing one title for multiple years.

As for the base game, Ubisoft has kept Valhalla relevant among players with regular cosmetic releases, seasonal events, and new game modes. With the next Assassin’s Creed title unknown and currently only subject to speculation, it seems like the Viking-based iteration of the franchise will see even more content in 2022.