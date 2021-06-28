100 Thieves announces first ‘always-on’ merchandise line, Foundations

100 Thieves has become synonymous with its apparel merchandise as much as it has with any of its number of esports teams, and the organization knows it.

Today, 100 Thieves announced Foundations, an apparel line that won’t be a limited-time drop, meaning it’ll be always available for purchase and stock will presumably be refilled. This is a big change from the company’s normal philosophy when it comes to clothing drops.

100 Thieves Foundations

7.3.21. 12 PM PT.https://t.co/8q3ChCqYeK



The first collection available for anyone, every day. pic.twitter.com/EKDVPrqEJe — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 28, 2021

The clothes for Foundations are very baseline, with things like sweatshirts and shorts in red, white, black, or gray, featuring the 100 Thieves logo on the chest or leg. The video also shows 100 Thieves personalities wearing branded socks and windbreakers.

“The amount of time that we spent on each individual collection, it was a very difficult process,” 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot said in a 10-minute video about the new merch line. “Trying to create an entire line of apparel that was always available, it seemed like a very difficult task but we took it day by day. We had a very talented and experienced staff that could help shape the vision.”

The good thing about this drop is there shouldn’t be a mad rush to secure them. And if they sell out, they’ll return to the store eventually with new stock, unlike all other 100 Thieves drops that seemed to sell out immediately and never come back.

The Foundations Collection goes live on July 3 at 2pm CT on 100Thieves.com.