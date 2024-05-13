How to complete the Seaman Challenge in BitLife

If you’re wondering how to complete the Seaman Challenge to earn a mystery gift in the popular life sim Bitlife, you’ve come to the right place.

Every week, Bitlife hosts time-limited challenges for you to complete and win rewards. Featuring four objectives, the Seaman Challenge encourages you to become a “seaman worth his salt,” but you have only until May 15 to complete it. Here’s how you can quickly check the challenge off your to-do list.

The Seaman Challenge in Bitlife: All objectives

A challenge worth your time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Seaman Challenge in Bitlife, you have to complete five objectives:

Be born a male in Alaska

Get an honorable discharge from the Navy

Become a crab fisherman

Purchase a boat worth two million dollars or more

Sail on your boat worth two million dollars three times

While these tasks are pretty straightforward, our instructions below will help you complete them easily.

Be born a male in Alaska

To get this done, start a new game and choose the male gender. Then, select the United States as your birth country and your state as Alaska. That’s it.

Get an honorable discharge from the Navy

For this task, your character needs to turn 18 and have a good track record. Once you reach the age requirement, apply to join the Navy from the Occupation menu.

Once in the Navy, you have to serve for a few years and maintain a good rapport with your comrades until you reach the Seaman rank. You can then request an honorable discharge from the Navy to complete the objective.

Become a crab fisherman

To become a crab fisherman, go to the Occupation menu, then under the Special Careers section, select Greenhorn. You can easily recognize it by its crab icon.

Unfortunately, you may not always find an open listing for the Greenhorn position. In that case, try refreshing the job listings a couple of times to check if it appears. If not, we recommend applying for a job related to fishing and waiting for the Greenhorn position to become available.

Keep refreshing in the meantime and apply for the position as soon as it appears to become a crab fisherman.

Purchase a boat worth two million dollars or more

The objective is pretty self-explanatory. You have to work, save up, and purchase a boat worth two million dollars or more from the Assets menu. Just make sure you get a boating license from the Licenses > Activities menu before purchasing that pricey boat.

Sail on your boat worth two million dollars three times

Again, the final step is quite straightforward: All you need to do is ride the boat you just bought three times.

To ride your boat, go to the Assets menu and find it under the list of items you own. Select Ride. Repeat this three times to complete the objective.

Once you complete all the objectives, the Seaman Challenge in Bitlife will be complete and you can choose a mystery gift for yourself.

