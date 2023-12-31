You might have missed this secret Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon in Act 1

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to surprise even the most experienced adventurers: In a Reddit thread posted on Dec. 31, the user in question (WiIIyson) shared their story about the Vision of the Absolute and how it is very easy to miss.

Vision of the Absolute is an, ironically enough, uncommon graded spear dealing 1-8 base damage. Its design is a striking one and certainly a statement display for anyone looking to embrace their dark side. Vision’s passive, Absolute Night, blinds targets that fail a Dexterity saving throw and deals additional damage to creatures with more than one set of eyes. Oddly specific.

A map of the area you’ll be traversing for the Vision of the Absolute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, how does one go about retrieving this weapon? It all starts by finding Edowin, a mortally wounded man living his final seconds west of the Druid Grove’s gate. This encounter helps establish the cult of the Absolute and directly leads to a fight or alliance with Edowin’s two followers, Brynna and Andrick. Once the dialogue has closed, looting his body will bestow you with the Shaft of a Broken Spear.

As pointed out by WiIlyson, this is where the trail ends for a lot of players. Not least, because the only way you would know of the spearhead’s location is if you conversed with Brynna and Andrick. They reveal to you that Edowin’s wounds were the result of a battle with an Owlbear mother, the very same that is found in a cave as you continue on your path bearing northwest.

Those who wish this creature no harm, it is time to look away. To reforge the weapon, one must take down the Owlbear and loot it thereafter. Even the nearby Potion of Animal Speaking cannot navigate your way around this outcome, although you may still elect to knock it out with a non-lethal final strike. From here, the process is relatively simple. Click on one of the pieces and choose the ‘Combine’ option before dragging the remaining half into the open ingredient slot.

For an early-game weapon, Vision of the Absolute is a solid two-handed option. Running a Dexterity-focused build brings its potential to life, continually debuffing enemy attacks with Attack Roll Disadvantage and ranged attack reduction. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many creatures in the early game which benefit from the additional damage perk. The Underdark Spectator is the highest-profile whilst all spider enemies also suffer greatly.