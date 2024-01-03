Keep the holidays going with these 4 very delicious (and accurate) Baldur’s Gate 3 cocktails

Are you missing the holiday festivities and want to keep them going? Then you need to try making these four Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dungeons and Dragons-themed cocktails from How To Drink, because they look just as fun and delicious as they sound.

How To Drink, a popular YouTube channel known for showing you how to make drinks, has celebrated Baldur’s Gate 3 cleaning up game awards and instantly becoming 2023’s biggest game by creating several cocktails inspired by the drinks unique to BG3, including one inspired by the BG3 narrator, Amelia Tyler, after she released her outtake bloopers.

The four cocktails How To Drink created include the following:

Stagswift Tonic: Unusual but a warm and hearty combination.

Chultan Fireswill: Smoke, sweet, and spicey.

Oblivion and Beyond: Tingly, coffee-fueled, and citrusy.

Frothing Duergar: Frothy, smokey, and will bring you no joy.

The last one may sound bubbly and fun, but it has some unique ingredients.

BG3-themed cocktail ingredients

Stagswift Tonic

Two dashes of Angostura Bitters

0.25 oz. of Orange Liqueur

0.25 oz. of Fernet Branca

One oz. of Cognac

One oz. of Jagermeister

Chultan Fireswill

75 oz. of Pog Juice

Three dashes of Chocolate Bitters

0.5 oz. of Cinnamon Simple Syrup

0.5 oz. of Mezcal

1.5 oz. of 151 Rum (Hamilton)

Oblivion and Beyond

0.25 oz. of Simple Syrup

0.25 oz. of Velvet Falernum

0.5 oz. of Lime Juice

0.5 oz. of Coffee Liqueur (Mr. Black)

One oz. of Over Proof Rum (Wray and Nephew)

Frothing Duergar

0.25 oz. of Simple Syrup

0.25 oz. of Maraschino Liqueur

One oz. of Lemon Juice

1.5 oz of Mezcal

0.5 oz. of Ancho Reyes

0.5 oz. of Green Chartreuse

One Egg white

What I like about these cocktails from How To Drink is he knows both BG3 and Dungeons and Dragons and his drinks, which means they sound absolutely incredible when he describes each of them (even if the Frothing Duergar has egg whites, which may seem offputting). The creative YouTuber truly brings these BG3 drinks to life, and you can’t help but get caught up in his enthusiasm for the lore of the drinks and how he thinks they’d be made and consumed.

Will these cocktails be for everyone? No. But neither is BG3 or D&D. But if you’re a BG3 or D&D fan or a cocktail enthusiast, these are four cocktails to add to your ‘to make’ list.